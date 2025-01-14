Man killed by drunk newphew in UP's Barabanki

Barabanki (UP), Jan 14 (PTI) A 65-year-old man was beaten to death with sticks by his nephew in a drunken brawl in a village here, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place on Monday night when the deceased, identified as Rampal Tiwari (65), was drinking with his 35-year-old nephew, Malkhan Tiwari.

An argument broke out and soon escalated. During this, Malkkhan lost his temper and attacked Rampal with sticks. Rampal collapsed at the spot and was critically injured.

He was rushed to the Suratganj government hospital with the help of his family and locals, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

Upon receiving the information, police from Mohammdpur Khala station arrived at the hospital and sent the body for post-mortem examination.

Assistant Superintendent of Police Akhilesh Narayan said an FIR has been registered on the complaint filed by the deceased's family. The accused has been arrested and further investigation is underway. PTI COR ABN HIG