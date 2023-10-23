Man killed by elder brother over land dispute in UP

Unnao (UP), Oct 23 (PTI) A man was killed on Monday allegedly by his elder brother over a land dispute in Uttar Pradesh's Unnao, police said.

One Jaskaran alias Gola Singh, a resident of Osian village under Fatehpur Chaurasi police station, had an argument with his elder brother Karan Singh over a land dispute. As Karan was in an inebriated state, he attacked his younger brother Jaskaran with a brick and killed him, Circle Officer Rishikant Shukla said.

He said the police have taken the accused into custody and started investigation. The body has been sent for post-mortem, he added.