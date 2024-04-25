Man killed by elephant in Gadchiroli

Gadchiroli, Apr 25 (PTI) A man was killed in an elephant attack in Kiyar forest in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli district, an official said on Thursday.

The incident took place in Bhamragarh at 4pm on Wednesday and the deceased has been identified as Gonglu Telami (46), he said.

"The elephant got separated from its herd some time ago and is moving in the forested path of south Gadchiroli. People living in the vicinity have been asked to keep away from the elephant's path," he added. PTI COR CLS BNM