Man killed by elephant near Coonoor in TN

Udhagamandalam (Tamil Nadu), Mar 10 (PTI) A 33-year-old man was killed by a wild elephant in the Sembakkarai tribal village near Coonoor in Nilgiris district, a forest department official said on Monday.

The deceased, identified as Vijayakumar from Sembakkarai village, was returning home along with his friend Ravi on Sunday night when the wild elephant attacked them. Vijayakumar died on the spot while his friend managed to escape, the official said.

Upon receiving information, the forest department team led by Coonoor Forest Officer Ravindranath rushed to the spot, recovered Vijayakumar's body, and sent it to the Coonoor Government Hospital for postmortem.

The forest department and police are investigating. PTI COR JSP KH