Man killed by fellow factory worker in Meerut

Meerut (UP), Oct 13 (PTI) A man has been arrested for allegedly killing his fellow factory worker following an argument over work here, police said on Friday.

On Thursday, victim Ishtiaq (19) completed his shift at the sports factory in Partapur. When Ashu and Gulshan, both aged between 19 to 20 years, came to the factory for their shift, Ishtiaq asked them to complete a task, which they refused to do, SHO Narender Malik said.

This led to an exchange of blows among the trio. During this, Ashu picked up an instrument kept near him and attacked Ishtiaq. The sharp-edged instrument pierced through the victim’s armpit, he said.

Ishtiaq was taken to a hospital, where he succumbed to injuries, the SHO said.

On the complaint of the victim's mother, a case has been registered against the two accused. Ashu has been arrested, while efforts are on to nab Gulshan, he said.