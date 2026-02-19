Man killed by friend for speaking loudly on phone

Mumbai, Feb 19 (PTI) A 39-year-old man was killed in south Mumbai allegedly by his friend following an argument over speaking loudly during a video call, a police official said on Thursday.

On Monday afternoon, daily wage labourer Vipul Kamroti Karmakar (39) was speaking loudly to a girl on a video call, which irked Ibrahim Kalu Shaikh (19), the Pydhonie police station official said.

"Both stay in a shanty near a temple on Clive Road in Masjid Bunder. The argument over speaking loudly on phone resulted in Shaikh banging Karmakar's head on the pavement repeatedly. While Shaikh fled from the spot, Karmakar was rushed to JJ hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival," he said.

Shaikh was arrested on Tuesday, and further probe into the murder case is underway, the official added. PTI ZA BNM