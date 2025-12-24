Man killed by girlfriend's brothers

Pune, Dec 24 (PTI) A 34-year-old man who was in an interfaith relationship with a woman was allegedly killed by her brothers in Ambegaon area of the city, police said on Wednesday.

The woman's family was unhappy with her relationship as the deceased worked at a garage while she was pursuing her post-graduation, police said.

The victim was identified as Javed Pathan.

The woman's two brothers allegedly attacked Pathan with sharp weapons on Monday evening. He was rushed to a hospital where he succumbed to his injuries, said an official of Ambegaon police station.

Four teams have been formed to nab the accused who fled after the incident, he added. PTI SPK KRK