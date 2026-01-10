Man killed by history-sheeter over property sale dispute in Nagpur

Nagpur, Jan 10 (PTI) A man was killed allegedly by a history-sheeter over a property sale dispute in Jaripatka area of Nagpur, a police official said on Saturday.

The incident occurred around 11.30 pm on Friday in Lumbini Nagar, he added.

"Mangesh Bhimrao Bhimte (42) died in an attack by Kunal alias Golu Vidyadhar Kamble (45), who has a criminal history. There was a dispute between them linked to a plot of land sold using forged documents. The accused had brought a buyer for the disputed property, while a resident had challenged the sale in court. Kamble was angry as Bhimte was helping this resident in the court case," the official said.

"Kamble picked up a fight with Bhimte on this issue and attacked the latter with a sickle. Bhimte's father and wife also sustained injuries trying to save him. Bhimte succumbed to severe injuries at Mayo Hospital. All efforts are on to nab Kamble," the Jaripatka police station official said. PTI COR BNM