Man killed by neighbour over victim's dog's entering his yard in Kerala's Thrissur

Thrissur(Kerala), Apr 20 (PTI) A 42-year-old man was allegedly stabbed to death by his neighbour near Vellikulangara here following an argument over the victim's dog going into the yard of the accused, police said on Sunday.

The victim, Shijo, and the accused, Joseph (69), were neighbours and there were frequent arguments between them over the former's dog periodically straying into the yard of the latter.

On Saturday night, when it again happened, there was an argument between the two which escalated into a fight and Joseph allegedly killed Shijo, police said.

The accused is presently in custody and his arrest has not yet been recorded as the inquest proceedings are going on, police said. PTI HMP HMP ROH