Man killed by relatives during mother's funeral in UP's Baghpat

Baghpat (UP), Nov 13 (PTI) A 40-year-old man has been killed by relatives over a long-standing family feud when he arrived to attend his mother's funeral here, police said on Thursday.

The incident took place at Jhankar Gali in Eidgah area of Baghpat on Wednesday, they said.

According to police, the deceased, identified as Nafees, had reportedly eloped with his cousin's wife around six years ago. The two got married later and lived in Saharanpur.

Nafees's mother Maksudi passed away on Wednesday, and on receiving the news, he came from Saharanpur to attend the funeral.

After the funeral prayers, when Nafees reached the graveyard, his cousins, along with their sons and son-in-law, allegedly attacked him. The accused dragged him out of the graveyard, threw him on the road, and hit his head with bricks, killing him on the spot.

Police who arrived at the spot, took him to a hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

Station House Officer of Kotwali police station, D K Tyagi, said, "An FIR has been lodged against six people, including the main accused, Mohsin, who has been arrested. Efforts are underway to trace and arrest the remaining accused." PTI COR CDN RUK RUK