Man killed by suspected Maoists in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum

Chaibasa, Aug 29 (PTI) A man was killed by suspected Maoists in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district on Tuesday, a senior police officer said.

Superintendent of Police Ashutosh Shekhar said police received information that a villager identified as Kanhuram Angari was murdered by unidentified people.

Following verification of the incident from various sources, however, it was revealed that Angaria was axed to death before his throat was slit, the SP said while expressing the possibility of Maoists hand behind it. PTI BS RG