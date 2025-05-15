Man killed by tiger in Kerala's Malappuram

Malappuram (Kerala), May 15 (PTI) A 45-year-old rubber-tapping worker was killed by a tiger in the wee hours of Thursday when he was on his way to work near Kalikavu here, police said.

According to another tapping worker who was with the victim, the animal attacked and dragged off Gafoor, police said.

A forest official confirmed that it was a tiger which attacked the tapping worker and that he was dragged around 200 meters into the forest by the wildcat.

The official also confirmed that there were bite marks on various parts of the victim's body.

Following the incident, local residents gathered in the area in large numbers and obstructed the removal of the body, alleging lapses on the part of the forest department in preventing the incident.

They told TV channels that the forest officials had been informed about the presence of the tiger in the area several months back when domestic and pet animals were being taken away by it.

"However, no action was taken by the forest officials. They also did not even set up a cage to catch the tiger," the residents claimed and demanded that the feline be shot dead.

Gafoor's body was later allowed to be removed for postmortem after forest and district authorities assured the locals that steps would be taken to address the issue of wild animal attacks and requisite financial assistance would be provided to the victim's family, a forest official said.

Congress MLA A P Anilkumar, who visited the area after the incident, also alleged that he had informed the Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) of the area and also state Forest Minister A K Saseendran about the presence of the tiger in the area when the budget session was going on.

"There has been a serious lapse on the part of the forest officials in the present case as they were aware of the presence of the tiger in the area more than two months ago," he said.

He further said that he will urge the minister to give a higher compensation to the victim's family than the Rs 10 lakh usually provided and also to immediately provide a job to Gafoor's wife.

Meanwhile, a senior forest official told reporters that two teams with tranquilisers had started from Wayanad and Palakkad along with 'kumki' elephants (trained captive tuskers) to dart and catch the tiger.

"We need everyone's cooperation in the matter," he said to the local residents protesting against the incident. PTI HMP HMP KH