Man killed by tiger in Kerala''s Malappuram; govt to give enhanced compensation

Malappuram (Kerala), May 15 (PTI) A 45-year-old rubber-tapping worker was killed by a tiger in the wee hours of Thursday when he was on his way to work near Kalikavu here, police said.

The death led to protests in the area and the government announced an enhanced compensation to the victim's family.

A forest department official said that besides the Rs 10 lakh compensation provided for loss of life in wild animal attacks, an additional Rs 4 lakh would be provided to the victim's next of kin and someone from his family would also be given a job.

State Forest Minister A K Saseendran said that the Chief Conservator of Forests (CCF) has been directed to investigate whether there were any lapses on the part of forest officials as claimed by the locals and submit a report.

Earlier in the day, police said, the tiger attacked the victim, Gafoor, and dragged him away according to another taping worker who was accompanying the victim.

A forest official confirmed that it was a tiger which attacked the tapping worker and that he was dragged away around 200 meters into the forest by the big cat.

The official also confirmed that there were bite marks on various parts of the victim's body.

Following the incident, local residents gathered in the area in large numbers and obstructed the removal of the body, alleging lapses on the part of the forest department in preventing the incident.

They told TV channels that the forest officials had been informed about the presence of the tiger in the area several months back when domestic and pet animals were being taken away by it.

"However, no action was taken. Even, they did not set up a cage to catch the tiger," the residents claimed and demanded that the feline be shot dead.

Gafoor's body was later allowed to be removed for postmortem after forest and district authorities assured the locals that steps would be taken to address the issue of wild animal attacks and requisite financial assistance would be provided to the victim's family, a forest official said.

Later in the day, Saseendran said the people's reaction in such a situation was understandable.

He said that all help would be provided to the family including for funeral arrangements and steps were being taken to capture the tiger.

The minister admitted that a few months ago there were reports of tiger presence in the area and forest officials had carried out an extensive search for the feline, but nothing was found.

"Subsequently, in the absence of the tiger, the forest officials' vigilance might have reduced a bit. Now we are taking all steps, including setting up cages and deploying kumki elephants (trained captive tuskers), to catch the tiger," he said.

The minister also said that he has spoken to the police, forest and other officials in the area and directed them to take preventive steps to ensure such incidents do not recur.

Meanwhile, Congress party in a statement said that Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra spoke to the Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) of the area regarding the incident and asked him to take steps to allay the fear of the people.

After the incident, Congress MLA A P Anilkumar visited the area and alleged that he had informed the DFO of the area and also Saseendran about the presence of the tiger in the area when the budget session was going on.

"There has been a serious lapse on the part of the forest officials in this case as they knew about the presence of the tiger in the area more than two months ago," he said.

Following the local's protest, a senior forest official told reporters that two teams with tranquilisers had started from Wayanad and Palakkad along with 'kumki' elephants to dart and catch the tiger.

"We need everyone's cooperation in the matter," he said to the local residents protesting against the incident. PTI HMP HMP ADB