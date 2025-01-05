Man killed by tiger in MP's Shahdol

Shahdol, Jan 5 (PTI) A 48-year-old man was killed by a tiger in Madhya Pradesh's Shahdol district, an official said on Sunday.

The incident occurred in Birhulia forest near Antra village, some 16 kilometres from the district headquarters, he added.

"Jamuna Baiga (48) went to Birhulia forest on Saturday morning to collect firewood and didn't return home till evening. After his kin alerted police and forest departments, a search was mounted. On Sunday, his body parts were found scattered near Pachgaon-Birhulia road," Forest Range Officer RN Vishwakarma said.

"Tiger pugmarks have been found in the area. We had received information about tiger movement in the area two days ago and villagers were told not to venture into the forest," he added. PTI COR ADU BNM