Man killed by unidentified persons in Ambernath

Thane, Jun 24 (PTI) A man was murdered by unidentified persons in Ambernath in Thane district, a police official said on Monday.

Sachin Bhosale (26), a resident of Jawsai working with a leading IT firm, left home after getting a call late Sunday night but never returned, the Ambernath police station official said.

"His body was found at Bail Gota chowk near the Ordnance Factory here in the early hours of Monday. He was murdered with sharp weapons. A case has been registered and efforts are on to trace the culprits and arrest them," the official said. PTI COR BNM