Man killed by unknown assailants in UP's Kaushambi

Kaushambi (UP), Aug 20 (PTI) A 20-year-old man was killed by unidentified assailants here, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place on Tuesday night in Rakthkhan village when some people lured Ankool into an abandoned house and attacked him with sharp-edged weapons, leaving him seriously injured.

He was taken to a hospital, where doctors declared him dead, said SDM of Chail Abhishek Singh.

According to some local residents, the victim had married a woman from the same village recently, a union opposed by her family.

Singh said the victim's parents, who work in Mumbai, are on their way back to the village. A formal complaint will be registered after their arrival.