Man killed by wife, son over family dispute in Odisha's Bhadrak

Bhadrak, Jan 16 (PTI) A man was killed allegedly by his wife and son following a family dispute in Odisha's Bhadrak district, police said on Thursday.

The incident took place at Joragadia village. The deceased was identified as Satyasundar Nayak. He was found lying in a pool of blood with severe injuries on his body on Thursday, said inspector-in-charge (IIC) of Bhadrak rural police station, Sanghamitra Mohanty.

According to local people, Nayak's wife and son allegedly locked the room from outside before fleeing the village. Their sudden disappearance raised suspicions.

"The wife and son are currently absconding, and efforts are underway to trace their whereabouts," Mohanty said. PTI COR BBM BBM RG