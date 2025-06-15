Man killed by wife's family in Rajasthan's Nagaur

Jaipur, Jun 15 (PTI) A man was killed allegedly by his wife's relatives and his body was found in Rajasthan's Nagaur district on Saturday, police said.

Sahdevram (28), a resident of Ratanga village in Nagaur, had married his wife Karishma, in court, in November last year.

On Saturday, Sahdevram along with his father reached Ajmer from Nagaur to take a competitive exam. At the bus stand, his wife's sister and her husband met him and took him.

Before leaving, he asked his father to wait at the bus stand and when he did not return till late, his father started searching for him. He then filed a complaint at the local police station.

He told the police that something untoward could have happened to his son.

"In the evening, Sahdevram's body was found in an agriculture farm in Nagaur district. Prima facie, he was beaten to death," the police said.

The body was shifted to the mortuary of a hospital for postmortem. Further investigation is underway, police added.