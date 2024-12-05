Man killed by wild animal in Gondia; half-eaten body found

Gondia, Dec 5 (PTI) The half-eaten body of a 60-year-old man was found in a forest in Maharashra's Gondia district, an official said on Thursday.

The official identified the deceased as Laxman Doma Mohankar, a resident of Pitesur village, and said the body was found in compartment 53 in Sona beat in Jamkhandri range late Wednesday night.

"He had gone for fishing at Sorna dam and collecting wood on Wednesday evening but did not return home. His half-eaten body was found later," said Kiran Chauhan, assistant conservator of forests.

He said villagers informed about seeing a tiger in the vicinity, adding kin of the deceased were given a cheque of Rs 10 lakh as compensation.

Officials said pugmarks have been found in the vicinity and asserted it is the first instance of man-animal conflict in this part of the forest.

Camera traps have been placed and villagers have been asked to remain alert, they added. PTI COR BNM