Man killed by wildcat in Kerala's Malappuram

Malappuram (Kerala), May 15 (PTI) A 45-year-old rubber-tapping worker was killed by a wildcat in the wee hours of Thursday when he was on his way to work near Kalikavu here, police said.

According to another tapping worker who was with the victim, the animal attacked and dragged off Gafoor, police said.

However, neither the police nor the forest officials could confirm whether it was a leopard or a tiger which attacked the victim.

Police said that locals found the victim's body and informed them about the incident.

The body was reportedly partially eaten by the animal.