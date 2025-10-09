Man killed, cousin injured in violent clash at roadside eatery in UP's Bijnor

Bijnor (UP), Oct 9 (PTI) A 24-year-old man was killed and his cousin injured after a violent clash broke out while they were having dinner at a roadside eatery in Uttar Pradesh's Bijnor district, police said on Thursday.

The incident occurred on Wednesday night at Khatapur village when Abhishek, a resident of Wajidpur, and his cousin Himanshu, an armyman, were attacked with a wooden stick by a man named Vicky following a quarrel at the eatery, Circle Officer Gautam Rai said.

While Abhishek succumbed to his injuries en route a hospital in Meerut, Himanshu sustained injuries in the attack, Rai added.

