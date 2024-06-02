Man killed,, daughter injured after civic-run bus hits their two-wheeler in Nagpur

Nagpur, Jun 2 (PTI) A man was killed and his daughter was seriously injured after a bus knocked down their two-wheeler in Nagpur, a police official said on Sunday.

The incident tool place at 8:30am on Saturday in front of the Bal Bharti office and involved an 'Aapli Bus' of the Nagpur Municipal Corporation, the Sitabuldi police station official said.

"Shivcharan Bhajelal Dharanwar (58), a resident of Hansapuri, died after being rushed to Government Medical College and Hospital, while his daughter Anushukta (19) sustained injuries in the accident and is undergoing treatment. The two were going on a motorcycle to drop her to her tuitions," the official said.

A case under Indian Penal Code and Motor Vehicles Act for causing death by negligence as well as rash driving and other offences has been registered, he added. PTI COR BNM