Man killed, daughter injured after MCD truck rams motorcycle in southeast Delhi

New Delhi, Sep 9 (PTI) A 45-year-old man was killed and his daughter was injured after a truck of Municipal Corporation of Delhi mowed down their motorcycle in southeast Delhi on Monday, police said.

Police received a call regarding a motorcycle being hit by a MCD truck near Shiv Mandir crossing in Pul Prahladpur area at 1.06 pm, a senior police officer said.

The police teams rushed to the spot and took Kuldeep and his daughter Anshika to All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Trauma Centre, where Kuldeep was declared brought dead by doctors, the officer said.

The truck driver fled from the spot after the incident and police have seized both the vehicles, he said.

An FIR has been registered and further investigation is underway, the officer added.