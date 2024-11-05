Man killed during clash between two groups in UP village

Mathura (UP), Nov 5 (PTI) A 50-year-old man was killed after being run over by a car during a clash between two groups in Rankoli village of this Uttar Pradesh district on Tuesday, a police official said.

The victim, Hira Lal, was rushed to a community health centre in Barsana, but doctors declared him brought dead, Superintendent of Police (Rural) Trigun Bishen said.

According to police, the clash began between two groups of children in the village. Later, their elders joined and attacked each other with sticks.

"When Hira Lal arrived at the scene, a member of the other group drove his Bolero vehicle over him. He was seriously injured and rushed to CHC Barsana," police said.

A case has been registered against 14 individuals on charges of murder, based on a complaint lodged by Samandar, the brother of the deceased, the SP said.

No arrests have been made, he said, adding that police have been deployed at the scene as a precautionary measure.

Lal's body has been sent for a postmortem examination, he said.