Man killed during drinking session in Navi Mumbai; one held

Thane, Nov 5 (PTI) A man was killed by his friends during a drinking session in Navi Mumbai, following which the police have arrested one person, officials said.

The police are on the lookout for two more accused in the murder of the victim, who they identified only as Pandit, they said.

Pandit, aged between 30 and 35, and his friends were consuming alcohol below the Belapur-Vashi highway overbridge near Turbhe Naka on Tuesday night at the time of the fatal attack.

Pandit allegedly abused his friends, infuriating them. Pandit's friends hit him with a fibre pipe and broken bottles, killing him at the scene, said an official from the Turbhe police station.

After being alerted, police launched a probe and arrested one Vicky Budner, 27, who was allegedly involved in the murder. “Two others, identified as Aryan and Rajkumar, are currently wanted,” the official said. PTI COR NR