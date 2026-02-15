Man killed, father injured as bike rams into divider on highway in Meerut

Meerut (UP), Feb 15 (PTI) A 21-year-old man died and his father was injured when their motorcycle rammed into a divider on the Delhi-Dehradun Highway in Meerut district on Sunday morning, police said.

Circle Officer (Daurala) Prakash Chandra Agarwal said police received information in the morning that a motorcycle had rammed into a divider near Ruhasa Cut and two men, Delhi's Jahangirpuri area, were injured.

Upon receiving the information, a police team arrived at the scene and both injured were immediately admitted to a nearby hospital where Nitin (21) died during treatment. According to police, Nitin's father, Bablu (45), was driving the motorcycle at the time of the incident. He suffered injuries in the accident and is undergoing treatment.

Preliminary investigations revealed that Bablu was in an inebriated state, causing the motorcycle to lose control and hit the divider, they said, adding that the body has been sent for a post-mortem examination. PTI COR NAV NB NB