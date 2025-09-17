Man killed for objecting to motorcycle stunts by youth in UP's Muzaffarnagar

Muzaffarnagar (UP), Sep 17 (PTI) A 23-year-old man was stabbed to death by three assailants in Khalapar locality of Muzaffarnagar after he objected to them performing motorcycle stunts.

Superintendent of Police (City) Satyanarayan Prajapat said," The incident occurred on Tuesday night. The deceased has been identified as one Avtar who succumbed to his injuries on way to hospital." "The case has been lodged against three individuals Tahil, Avesh, and a local councilor named Annu. The accused are currently absconding, and police teams have been formed to search for them. The victim's body has been sent for a postmortem," he added.

In a complaint lodged with the police, the victim's family alleged that Avtar was fatally stabbed by the three accused when he opposed Tahil's motorcycle stunts on the street.

As a precautionary measure, security has been heightened in the area, and additional police forces have been deployed to maintain law and order. PTI COR CDN DV DV