Man killed, four injured as truck rams car in UP's Shamli

Muzaffarnagar (UP), Dec 12 (PTI) A 24-year-old man was killed, and four others were seriously injured after a speeding truck hit their car on the Khatima-Panipat highway in Shamli district on Friday, police said.

The accident occurred near Babri village when five friends were travelling from Shamli to Muzaffarnagar, they said, adding that the car was badly damaged in the impact.

The deceased was identified as Avi Nirwal, and four injured were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, Babri Station House Officer Rahul Sisodiya told reporters.

The truck driver fled the scene after the collision, leaving the vehicle behind, he said.

Police have launched a search to trace him, the SHO said. PTI COR KIS SMV SMV SHS SHS