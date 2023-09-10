Man killed, friend injured by criminal group in Faridabad

Faridabad (Haryana), Sep 10 (PTI) A 21-year-old man died and his friend suffered severe injuries after being attacked by a group of criminals in this Haryana district, police said on Sunday.

Alok Chaudhary died at AIIMS while his friend, identified as Shivam, is undergoing treatment.

His father Naveen Kumar Chaudhary said in a complaint that Alok Chaudhary was attacked in the early hours of Saturday at Faridabad's Panchsheel Colony.

A native of Bihar's Madhubani district, Naveen Kumar Chaudhary currently lives in a rented accommodation in Delhi's Jaitpur.

"I got information that my younger son Alok (Chaudhary) was stabbed at 1 am on Saturday … his friend Shivam was severely injured in the attack. My son's friend Rahul Negi told me the names of three (people) who attacked them," Naveen Kumar Chaudhary said in his complaint.

"We found Alok (Chaudhary) in a severely wounded state at a park in Panchsheel Colony three hours later. He was admitted to AIIMS where he died during treatment," he added.

The police have registered an FIR against Yameen, Guga, and Raja and other unnamed accused under sections 302 (murder) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code at Palla police station.

"The accused and victims have criminal backgrounds. We are conducting raids and the accused will be arrested soon," Palla SHO Dalip Singh said. PTI COR SZM