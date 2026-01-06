Man killed, friend injured in sword attack in Rajasthan

Jaipur, Jan 6 (PTI) A man was killed and his friend injured after they were allegedly attacked with swords by six assailants in Rajasthan's Rajsamand district on Tuesday, police said.

Preliminary investigation suggested an old rivalry behind the attack, they said.

The victim was identified as Himmat Singh Dasana, while his friend was Laxman, the police said.

According to the police, the incident occurred near Chamatkar Chauraha in the Khamnor area, when the six assailants in a vehicle attacked them with swords.

Police said the attackers struck Dasana on the head and legs. Laxman, who tried to intervene, was also assaulted and injured. The assailants later fled the spot.

Both were rushed to a nearby hospital in a critical condition, where doctors declared Dasana dead while Laxman is undergoing treatment, they said.

SHO Khamnor police station Narendra Singh Bhati said that a case of murder has been registered against Kishan Singh, Nathu Singh, Hameer Singh and three others, the police said.

Bhati said Dasana was working in Mumbai and had returned to his village a few days ago.

Three police teams have been formed to trace the accused, Bhati said.