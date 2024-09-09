Man killed in a clash between 2 groups in UP's Amethi

Amethi (UP), Sep 9 (PTI) A 25-year-old man was killed in a clash between two groups here, police said on Monday.

Few months ago there was a fight between these two parties over filling water from a tap, Station House Officer (SHO) Ravi Kumar Singh said.

The incident took place in Poore Gangaram village of Jais area around 9 pm on Sunday, after both parties had a brawl again and they hurled abuses at each other after consumption of alcohol, Singh said.

After the fight when Santosh went to buy some goods from a shop, Rajkaran, his wife Anamika, son Prince along with others attacked him, according to the complaint lodged by the victim's father, Ramdev.

The victim was taken to a hospital where he succumbed to his injuries, Singh said.

Police was informed about the incident at 3.30 am on Monday, he said, adding that the victim's body has been sent for post mortem. PTI COR NAV OZ OZ