Man killed in a road accident in west Delhi, 2 apprehended

New Delhi, May 15 (PTI) A 65-year-old man died on Wednesday after his motorcycle was hit by a speeding SUV and crashed into another car, police said.

The police identified the deceased as Kishan Lal, a resident of Khanpur and have detained two people in connection with the case.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (west) Vichitra Veer said that during the initial investigation, they found that a speeding SUV rammed into the motorcycle from the rear. The victim lost balance and hit a BMW stationed in front.

"On Wednesday at 10 am, information regarding an accident was received at Rajouri Garden police station. A team was dispatched to the spot and started further investigation into the matter. Kishan was shifted to DDU Hospital, where he was declared brought dead," the DCP said.

Two people -- the driver of the SUV and a co-passenger -- were apprehended, he said.

A video of the accident also surfaced online, showing the impact.

Another senior police officer said, "The SUV was overspeeding and hit the motorcycle due to which it got damaged and the motorcycle was crushed completely."