Man killed in accident during ‘Ger’ procession in Indore, CM Yadav cancels his participation in it

Indore, Mar 19 (PTI) A man was killed in an accident during the traditional ‘Ger’ procession in Indore city on the occasion of Rangpanchami festival on Wednesday, prompting Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav to cancel his participation in the festivity.

“On the occasion of Rangpanchmi festival, traditional Ger was taken out from the Tori Corner in the Rajbada area of the city during which a person got injured and later died,” the chief minister told reporters while expressing grief and his inability to participate in the event.

Yadav said that in such a situation, he wouldn't be able to participate in the Ger. He announced an assistance of Rs 4 lakh for the victim’s kin.

The CM also appealed to people to take precautions while taking part in such festivities.

Indore Collector Ashish Singh told reporters that the unidentified youth was sitting on a tractor-tanker when he fell and came under the vehicle's rear wheels.

"Efforts are on to identify the youth. As no identity card was found on him, officials have not been able to identify him so far," he said.