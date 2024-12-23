Man killed in accident in Kerala's Alappuzha district

Alappuzha (Kerala), Dec 23 (PTI) A man was killed and another sustained injuries after the motorcycle they were travelling on lost control and crashed into a tree in Thanneermukkam near Cherthala in this coastal district of Kerala, police said on Monday.

The accident occurred late on Sunday night near the Veliyambra Pranamam Club.

The deceased has been identified as Manu Sibi (24), a resident of Mannambath in Thanneermukkam. His friend, Alan Kunjumon (24), sustained injuries and was admitted to a private hospital in Kochi for treatment.

A case has been registered, police said. PTI ARM KH