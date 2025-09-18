Man killed in attack by NSG commando, associates in Rajasthan's Barmer; two detained

Barmer (Rajasthan), Sep 18 (PTI) A man was killed and another severely injured after being attacked with sharp-edged weapons allegedly by an NSG commando and his associates in Rajasthan's Barmer district, police said on Thursday.

The incident took place late Wednesday night in the Sadar police station area when the victims were returning home in a vehicle, they said.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Narendra Meena said the prime accused in the case is Champalal, a National Security Guard (NSG) commando who was home in Barmer on leave.

Meena said two suspects have been detained, while NSG commando Champalal is at large.

The SP said NSG authorities in Manesar, Haryana have been informed about the matter and the local police are in touch with the senior officials of NSG.

According to police, around five assailants armed with swords and other sharp-edged weapons arrived in a SUV and a motorcycle and intercepted the victims' vehicle near Saranu village. Then the attackers launched a deadly assault on them, they said.

Khetaram died on the spot due to severe injuries, while his friend Harlal sustained critical injuries and was referred to Jodhpur after initial treatment at the Barmer district hospital, police said.

A third person, Virendra, who works as salesman at a liquor shop, escaped unhurt after he fell into a roadside pit during the attack.

The motive behind the attack is yet to be ascertained, police said.

Preliminary investigation revealed that Khetaram, Harlal and Virendra were returning home in a vehicle when they were attacked.

SP Meena said two suspects have been detained and further interrogation is underway.

The family of the deceased has refused to accept the body, demanding immediate arrest of all accused. A large crowd gathered outside the mortuary here.

Following the incident, teams from nearby police stations, forensic experts, and dog squads were deployed to collect evidence. PTI SDA SMV SMV KVK KVK KVK