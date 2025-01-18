Man killed in attack by wild elephants in West Bengal's Jhargram

Jhargram (WB), Jan 18 (PTI) A 50-year-old man was killed and another man injured by a herd of elephants in West Bengal's Jhargram district on Saturday, officials said.

Dhananjay Mahato (50) of Hadhadi village was trampled to death when he came face to face with the herd of 20 elephants that strayed into the area from Dalma forest range, they said.

Another man, identified as Bharat Mallik, was injured by the herd in nearby Sushnigeria village, they added.

Mahato's body was later retrieved from the field by forest personnel and Malik was taken to hospital.

Forest personnel and villagers managed to drive back the herd, which was moving around in two groups, to the forest but the elephants did not return to their habitat in Dalma, officials said. PTI CORR SUS SOM