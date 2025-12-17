Man killed in bike-tanker collision in Beed district

Beed, Dec 17 (PTI) A 38-year-old man died after the two-wheeler he was riding collided with an ash-laden tanker in Maharashtra’s Beed district on Wednesday morning, police said.

The accident took place at Lokhandi Sawargaon T-point in Ambajogai tehsil, they said.

According to the police, a tanker transporting ash was travelling from Kada in Ashti tehsil towards Parli Vajnath when it collided with a motorcycle coming from the opposite direction.

The biker, Ashti resident Somnath Popat Pawar, died at the scene, they said, adding that tanker driver Narayan Savase has been detained.

Pawar, who ran a cloth shop, is survived by his parents, wife and two sons. PTI COR NR