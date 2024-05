Malappuram (Kerala), May 11 (PTI) A man met with a tragic end here on Saturday when the explosives he used for deepening the well blew up before he could come out, police said.

Rajendran, a native of neighbouring Tamil Nadu who settled here with his family, succumbed to critical injuries, police said, quoting eyewitnesses.

He suffered serious injuries all over the body and his life could not be saved despite being rushed to a nearby hospital, police added. PTI LGK KH