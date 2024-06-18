Man killed in Burari area of north Delhi

New Delhi, Jun 18 (PTI) A 32-year-old man was killed and robbed of Rs 5,500 by one of his friend in Burari area of north Delhi, police on Tuesday said.

The accused has been identified as Love (21), they said.

"On June 11, at 7.18 pm, a PCR call was received at the Burari police station regarding a man lying in an injured condition. The injured was shifted to the BJRM Hospital by the staff wherein he was declared brought dead by the doctors," said Deputy Commissioner of Police (north) Manoj Kumar Meena.

The police initially suspected the case as an accidental death and registered an FIR, he added.

Subsequently, the spot was examined forensically.

"On June 14, the deceased was identified as Neeraj of Sant Nagar area in Burari...A case of 302 (murder) of the IPC was registered. During the course of investigation, the family members revealed that the deceased was unmarried and had left the house alone at about 12.30 am on June 10 under the influence of alcohol carrying his mobile phone and some cash with him," the DCP said.

The police checked 100 CCTVs during the investigation. The deceased was seen going with two persons on a motorcycle, police said.

"We traced the motorcycle and apprehended Love and Rajan Kumar (22). Both Love and Rajan were roaming in the town under the influence of alcohol on the intervening night of June 10 and 11. As the deceased and they were known to each other, they convinced him to come along and have some more drinks. All three went near Ashok Vihar," said the DCP.

They purchased liquor and returned near Mukundpur Flyover and drank again. Rajan left the spot, leaving Neeraj and Love.

The accused Love was having knowledge that Neeraj is carrying cash with him, said the DCP. The accused Love with the intention to rob murdered Neeraj by hitting his head multiple times with a cemented beam lying on the roadside "We recovered Rs 2,500 and robbed mobile phone from the accused. Accused Love is a a school cab driver," the DCP said. PTI BM AS AS