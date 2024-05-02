Man killed in car crash on Delhi-Meerut Expressway

Noida, May 2 (PTI) A 25-year-old man was killed and a woman injured after their car crashed with another vehicle on the Delhi-Meerut Expressway here on Thursday, police officials said.

Advertisment

The accident took place around 2 pm on the expressway near the Chipiyana Buzurg area, which falls under the Bisrakh police station's limits, they said.

After the crash, Ayush Tyagi was rushed to a private hospital in Ghaziabad but he did not survive, a Noida Police spokesperson said.

"A memo was received from the private hospital which stated that Ayush Tyagi, a resident of Makanpur village in Ghaziabad's Indirapuram, was admitted to the hospital after meeting with an accident on the National Highway-24 (DME). The crash took place on the carriageway moving towards Delhi," the police official said.

Advertisment

"The family members of the deceased were informed about the incident and they reached the spot. Further legal proceedings have been initiated in the case," the spokesperson said.

A local official said Tyagi and the woman were in the car and after the accident, when he got out to check the damage, he collapsed. He died at the hospital.

The woman was also hospitalised but is out of danger, the official added. PTI KIS ANB ANB