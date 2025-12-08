Man killed in celebratory firing in UP

Bareilly (UP), Dec 8 (PTI) A 23-year-old man was killed allegedly in celebratory firing, which is banned in Uttar Pradesh, during a wedding procession here, officials said on Monday.

They said the incident took place in Shivpuri village in the Sirauli police station area on Sunday night. As the guests alighted from buses near a banquet hall around 9 pm, some people allegedly opened fire in celebration.

According to police, one of the bullets hit Rizwan (23), who was part of the wedding procession, in the forehead. He collapsed on the spot, bleeding profusely. The accused fled the spot before police arrived.

Rizwan was rushed to hospital for treatment, where he succumbed to his injuries late in the night, officials said.

Sirauli Station House Officer (SHO) Vinod Kumar said the incident was linked to celebratory firing and efforts were on to identify and trace the accused.

CCTV footage from the area was being examined, he said, adding that legal action was being initiated.

According to police, the wedding procession was for the daughter of Abrar alias Mangli of Shivpuri village, and had arrived from Sithoura village.

The wedding was solemnised in a sombre atmosphere after the incident, police said. PTI COR KIS DIV DIV