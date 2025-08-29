Man killed in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur; cops suspect role of Naxalites

Bijapur, Aug 29 (PTI) A 27-year-old man was killed with a sharp-edged weapon by unidentified persons in a village in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district, with police suspecting it to be the handiwork of Naxalites.

However, an official clarified that no Maoist pamphlets were found at the spot.

"The incident took place in the intervening night of Thursday and Friday in Mankeli village under Bijapur police station limits. As per preliminary information, unidentified persons killed Suresh Korsa with a sharp-edged weapon and fled into the forest. The body was shifted for post mortem today," he said.

"No Maoist pamphlets were recovered from the spot. However, prima facie, the incident appears to have been executed by Naxalites. Investigation is underway from all possible angles. A search operation is on to trace the assailants," he added.

A total of 32 persons have lost their lives in Maoist violence in Bastar region, comprising seven districts, including Bijapur, so far this year, as per police. PTI COR TKP BNM