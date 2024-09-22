Man killed in clash between two groups in Ajmer

Jaipur, Sep 22 (PTI) A man was killed and another person was injured in firing during a clash between two groups in the Rupangarh town of Rajasthan's Ajmer district on Sunday.

Additional Superintendent of Police (Ajmer Rural) Deepak Kumar said that a dispute broke out between two groups over the construction of a shop.

Both sides allegedly attacked each other with sticks and rods and one side opened fire in which a young man died, he added.

Police said that during the clash, some vehicles were vandalised and a JCB machine was set on fire.

The ASP said Shakeel Langa died due to bullet injury in the firing while injured Narayan Kumawat has been referred to Ajmer.

Additional force has been deployed in the area to maintain law and order.

Reacting to the incident, Congress leaders said that law and order has deteriorated in Rajasthan.

PCC chief Govind Singh Dotasra and Leader of Opposition in Rajasthan assembly Tikaram Jully shared videos of the incident on social media platforms and targeted the state government.

"These pictures of open firing, murder and hooliganism in Rupangarh are proof of the destroyed law and order situation in the state," Dotasra said.

He said Rajasthan is becoming the most unsafe state.

Jully said the common people, unprivileged section of the society as well as businessmen are forced to live in the shadow of insecurity and fear in Rajasthan.

"If this is the condition of the district of a central minister, a state cabinet minister and speaker, then the public can imagine the condition of other places," he said and demanded the state government to take strict action against those involved in such acts.

Union minister of state for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Bhagirath Chaudhary, Rajasthan's Water Resources minister Suresh Singh Rawat and state legislative assembly speaker Vasudev Devnani are from Ajmer district. PTI SDA NB NB