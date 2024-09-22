Man killed in clash between two groups in Rajasthan's Ajmer

Jaipur, Sep 22 (PTI) A man was killed and another person was injured allegedly in an incident of firing during a clash between two groups in the Rupangarh area of Rajasthan's Ajmer district on Sunday.

Additional Superintendent of Police (Ajmer Rural) Deepak Kumar said that a dispute broke out between two groups over the construction of a shop. Both sides allegedly attacked each other with sticks and rods and one side opened fire in which a young man died, he added.

Police said that during the clash, some vehicles were vandalised and a JCB machine was set on fire.

The ASP said Shakeel Langa died due to bullet injury in the firing while injured Narayan Kumawat has been referred to Ajmer.

Additional force has been deployed in the area to maintain law and order.