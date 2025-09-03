Man killed in clash over old enmity in Mirzapur; accused held

Mirzapur (UP), Sep 3 (PTI) A 28-year-old man was killed in a clash over an old enmity in Adalhat area here on Wednesday, police said.

Superintendent of Police (Operations) O P Singh said a fight broke out between two men in Tedhua village under Adalhat police station limits around 12.30 pm, in which Suraj Giri was seriously injured.

Station House Officer Amit Kumar Mishra rushed to the spot with a police team and sent the injured man to Varanasi Trauma Centre, where he died during treatment.

Singh said the accused, Vishal Giri, was taken into custody and interrogation revealed the two had a long-standing feud.

Vishal allegedly attacked Suraj with a stone and a knife during the fight.

The crime scene was inspected by senior police officials and a forensic team collected evidence, he added. PTI COR ABN ABN KSS KSS