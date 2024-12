Latur, Dec 1 (PTI) A 42-year-old man was killed in a collision between two motorcycles on the Latur-Nanded highway in Maharashtra while two others were seriously injured, police said on Sunday.

The incident occurred on Saturday afternoon, an official said.

The deceased Venkat Telange was killed on the spot while two others were injured.

Police have registered a case and the matter is being investigated. PTI COR NSK