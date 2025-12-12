Man killed in collision involving SUV owned by Ex-Minister’s son

Bengaluru, Dec 12 (PTI) A 27-year-old man died after his two-wheeler collided with an SUV near a toll booth in Magadi, police said on Friday.

The deceased, identified as Rajesh, worked in a private firm here and hailed from Magadi taluk in Bengaluru South district, they said.

According to police, the accident occurred around 10.30 pm on December 11. Rajesh was on his way home when his two-wheeler collided head-on with the SUV registered in the name of Shashank Revanna, son of former Minister H M Revanna.

The impact of the crash was so severe that Rajesh died on the spot.

Both the vehicles involved in the accident have been seized and an investigation is underway to determine who was driving the SUV at the time of accident.

“The car is registered under the name of Shashank Revanna, son of former Minister H M Revanna," he said.

"We have registered a case, but it is part of the investigation to ascertain who was driving the car at the time of the accident. We are verifying whether the driver was behind the wheel or the owner,” the officer said. PTI AMP ROH