Man killed in cooker blast in Himachal's Hamirpur

Hamirpur (HP), Sep 18(PTI) A man died after a cooker exploded in a village here, police said on Wednesday.

The victim was identified as Gyan Chand (52), a native of Parnoh village in Mandi district, they said.

Police said that Chand was working as a cook at a house in Bhadthu village. He had put lentils in a 22-litre cooker.

When he tried to pick up the cooker, it exploded, leaving serious injuries on Chand's chest and throat. There were deep wounds on his face as well, police said.

The locals took him to Civil Hospital Bhoranj in an unconscious state, where the doctors declared him dead, they said.

Police station in-charge Nirmal Singh said that the police have taken the body into custody and sent it to the district hospital for post-mortem examination. Further investigation is underway. PTI COR HIG