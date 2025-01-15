Man killed in drunken brawl in Delhi, juvenile among 4 held

New Delhi, Jan 15 (PTI) Four people, including a juvenile, were held for allegedly stabbing a man to death in south Delhi following a drunken brawl, police said on Wednesday.

The victim, identified as Saif alias Golu (29), was a resident of Sangam Vihar with a criminal background. According to police, Saif was a known offender at the Tigri Police Station and had been externed due to his involvement in more than five criminal cases.

Despite this, he was hiding in a rented flat in the Tigri area.

"On January 12, Saif was drinking with Nitesh, Abhishek, Deepu and a juvenile -- at his rented flat," police said. Saif reportedly began humiliating others, leading to a verbal spat that quickly escalated into a physical altercation.

One of the accused stabbed Saif multiple times before fleeing the scene, police added.

A PCR call alerted the police to the incident on January 13. Investigators reviewed CCTV footage and apprehended the four suspects from various locations across Delhi, the officer said.

Further investigation into the matter is underway, he added. PTI BM HIG