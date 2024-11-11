Man killed in drunken brawl over woman; video shared on WhatsApp

Vijayapura (Karnataka), Nov 11 (PTI) A 21-year-old man was killed by his friend following a drunken brawl over a woman, police said on Monday.

Advertisment

Santhosh (23) allegedly strangled his friend Sunil with a rope and recorded a video of the act, according to the police.

The incident took place on Sunday at a farm in Basavana Bagewadi town in this district.

Police said the two men, after consuming alcohol at a local bar, went to a farm for another round of drinks. During their conversation, an argument broke out between them over a woman they both had been seeing and shared an illicit relationship with.

Advertisment

The argument escalated into a fight, and in a fit of rage, Santhosh allegedly used a rope to strangle Sunil to death. He also recorded the act on video, a senior police officer said.

"After recording the video, the accused reportedly shared it on WhatsApp with his friends. The involvement of another person has also come to light, but this is still part of the investigation. The presence of both the victim and the accused at the scene has been confirmed," the officer added.

A murder case has been registered, and the accused has been arrested. Further investigation is ongoing. PTI AMP AMP SSK ROH